The Global Forklift Trucks Market is expected to grow by 198.72 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on the forklift trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the construction sector and rapid growth in e-commerce retail. In addition, rapid growth in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The forklift trucks market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The forklift trucks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Class V

• Class III

• Class I

• Class II

• Class IV



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high growth potential in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the forklift trucks market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on forklift trucks market covers the following areas:

• Forklift trucks market sizing

• Forklift trucks market forecast

• Forklift trucks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forklift trucks market vendors that include Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS FERRARI Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the forklift trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

