Black Luxury Miami Realtor Nathaniel Crawford Announces Representation For Acqualina Condos For Rent in Sunny Isles Fl

Fort Lauderdale, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathaniel Crawford and Shannon Pettiford, luxury realtors based in Miami, recently announced that the Black Luxury Miami team at Amazing SoFlo Properties is offering tenant representation for clients interested in renting a residence at Acqualina in Sunny Isles.

Shannon stated, “Our services are all but guaranteed to ensure that clients get the exact property they want among the available Acqualina Residences.” Both Shannon and Nathaniel have been representing aspiring tenants for years, helping them secure a wide range of properties in a range of exclusive communities and developments throughout South Florida. There are a number of luxury Acqualina condos for rent, and the Black Luxury Miami team is focused on tenants attain the residence they desire.

Acqualina is a high end residential development that includes the Acqualina Resort & Residences, The Mansions at Acqualina and the most recent addition The Estates at Acqualina. Residences are available in size range from multiple 2-5 bedrooms and measure between 2,200 square feet up to 4,600 square feet. Leases can range from 12k per month up to 50k per month. The units also has forever views of the Atlantic Ocean. Life in Acqualina Residences extends beyond each individual home. From the pools, the cascading waterfalls and lush landscaping to oceanfront dining, poolside cabanas, lounges, the Grand Room, private cinema, children’s center, state-of-the-art fitness center and an indulgent Hammam Spa, Acqualina offers everything one could possibly want from a luxury residential building.

The residences offer world class views which residents can enjoy from the comfort of their private terraces. Acqualina is committed to achieving greatness in art, architecture and lifestyle, and every residence takes this to the highest level.

In addition to the lavish residences, new residents will find world class amenities and services. There’s even a private cinema available for use.

Outdoors, residents will find private poolside cabanas, a sunset reflecting pool, and a fire pit where they can relax and watch the sunset.



Acqualina Residences is where many of the world’s most successful people come to live. "There are more Rolls Royce owners here at Acqualina than anywhere else in the world,” says Nathaniel Crawford. "The best sense of arrival when you are bringing someone to somewhere that is supposed to be at a certain level of luxury is to pull up, and at the valet there are 10 million dollars in cars parked outside.”

One can contact Crawford and the rest of the black luxury Miami luxury real estate team to receive a list of available residences at Acqualina and get help with the leasing process.

Nathaniel Crawford is a top producing luxury real estate agent. With his skills and experience, he has helped countless clients reach their goals. He and Shannon Pettiford have helped clients with everything from their first time buys to finding the perfect rental residence. They know exactly how to get access to some of the most exclusive properties in South Florida. Acqualina Residences are no exception, and they are available to help with the process of renting one of the exclusive condos. Nathaniel believes Acqualina is one of the most lavish properties on the market, and he holds the opinion that, “in South Florida specifically, there are tons of properties that look amazing in photos but are not as awe inspiring when you see them. When I bring clients to Acqualina, everytime, I and my clients are awestruck at how much it looks like it's supposed to look."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGwbp5rWM6c

More information on the team of South Florida luxury realtors can be found on their official website and other resources at https://www.blackluxurymiami.com. The team can also be contacted directly.

