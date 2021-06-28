Inspirata’s Trial Navigator Gets Listed on the Epic App Orchard to Offer Clinical Trial Matching Automation to Hospitals

Tampa, Florida, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today that its clinical trial matching solution, Trial Navigator, has been listed on the Epic App Orchard*.

Trial Navigator automates the process of matching a cancer patient to the most relevant active clinical trials. Due to its close integration with Epic, Trial Navigator allows the oncologist or any other physician or nurse to conduct this initial identification of patients and trials directly at the point of care, without the need for any manual entry of data or searching across multiple applications and screens.

Inspirata’s proven and highly adaptable NLP and AI technology, which is optimized for oncology, is leveraged to parse into searchable terms clinical and biomarker information from Epic as well as free-text inclusion/exclusion criteria from clinical trials databases, such as ClinicalTrials.gov or local databases. AI is further utilized to score patient-trial matches.

“It is amazing to see how a process that typically requires manual typing, searching and comparison – all of which takes precious resource time and is somewhat prone to human error, especially if done at the point of care – has now been reduced to mere seconds, thanks to powerful technology, such as NLP and AI,” said George Cernile, Vice President of Engineering at Inspirata.

“Point-of-care matching and the ability to integrate that process in an EHR are two of the attributes that consistently score high on our customers’ wish lists, both in North America and the United Kingdom. In fact, the latter was ranked ‘very important’ by 42 percent of respondents in one of our recent surveys**,” said Steve Keresztes, MD, Vice President of Oncology Informatics at Inspirata. “We are proud and excited for our NLP/AI-powered clinical trial matching solution to be listed on the Epic App Orchard. This puts us an important step closer to addressing the needs of our customers in terms of point-of-care clinical trial matching embedded in EHR.”

To celebrate this significant achievement and allow as many hospitals and their providers to experience first-hand the many tangible and intangible benefits of NLP/AI-powered clinical trial matching, Inspirata is launching a special program for the remainder of 2021. Interested healthcare institutions, who are already on Epic, will be able to sign up to use Trial Navigator free of charge for one year.

For more information about Trial Navigator and this limited-time program, visit https://inspirata.link/apporchard-pr.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

Notes:

* Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

** According to the results of an Inspirata-commissioned survey of heads of clinical research at US- and UK-based healthcare institutions. Survey responses collected anonymously in December 2020 by Lightspeed Health, a Kantar subsidiary. N=52 respondents.