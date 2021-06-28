Release no. 28/2021 28 June 2021

Incentive scheme





Company announcement





To strengthen Columbus A/S’s results and value creation for the company’s shareholders, and to attract, retain and motivate senior executives, and other key employees in Columbus, the Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization in Art. 5 in the Company’s Articles of Association and grant warrants amounting to a total value of DKK 1,812,498.75 (nom.) in Columbus A/S.

If all warrants are exercised, the total capital increase will amount to DKK 1,812,498.75, corresponding to 1,449,999 shares of DKK 1.25.

The exercise periods are scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company’s first financial statements succeeding expiry of the relevant vesting periods. The first exercise period is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company’s financial statements for 2021. The second exercise period is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company’s financial statements for 2022. The third exercise period in relation to the new warrant program is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company’s financial statements for 2023.

On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the total market value forecast of the schemes to be expensed according to IFRS during 2021, 2022 and 2023 is up to DKK 3,189,998.

Following the grant DKK 8,187,501.25 of the nominal value will remain of the Board’s authorization to issue warrants.

The issue of warrants is in accordance with the Company’s remuneration policy, incl. guidelines for incentive programs which were adopted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2021.

The exercise price is based on the average quoted share price in the three trading days prior to the grant date.

The warrants are granted to a senior executive contingent on employment in the company in the below-mentioned vesting periods.

Incentive scheme: Period Right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share Conditions June 28th 2021 – December 31st 2021: 483,333 shares at DKK 10.63 per share Employment in Columbus A/S at December 31st 2021 June 28th 2021 – December 31st 2022: 483,333 shares at DKK 10.63 per share Employment in Columbus A/S at December 31st 2022 June 28th 2021 – December 31st 2023: 483,333 shares at DKK 10.63 per share Employment in Columbus A/S at December 31st 2023

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:

Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, tel : +45 70 20 50 00





Attachment