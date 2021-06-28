Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 29/2021          June 28th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameSøren Krogh Knudsen
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transactionGranting
Trading dateGranted 28 June 2021
Number of securities tradedGranted 999,999 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 10.63.
Each warrant gives, on fulfilment of certain conditions, the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 2.20, corresponding to a total value of DKK 2,199,998 for the granted warrants.


NameHans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s positionCorporate CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transactionGranting
Trading dateGranted 28 June 2021
Number of securities tradedGranted 450,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 10.63.
Each warrant gives, on fulfilment of certain conditions, the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 2.20, corresponding to a total value of DKK 990,000 for the granted warrants.




For further information, please contact:

Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

