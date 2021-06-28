Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Market value (DKK) of securities traded

The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 10.63.

Each warrant gives, on fulfilment of certain conditions, the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 2.20, corresponding to a total value of DKK 2,199,998 for the granted warrants.