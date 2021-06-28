Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Worth to Reach USD 25,496.3 Million by 2025, Registering a 16.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market information by Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is projected to reach USD 25,496.3 Million by 2025, registering a 16.1% CAGR.

Market Scope:

A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) can help organizations increase the productivity of the workforce working remotely using various devices. Moreover, VDI resolves various security-related issues, keeping the network secure and free from cyberattacks. Growing demand for VDI technology and rising industrialization drive market growth.

Also, the increasing adoption of bring-your-own-device policies in organizations and growing uses of IoT devices in manufacturing sectors drive the market growth, posing security vulnerabilities in IoT networks and threats of data breaches.

Dominant Key Players on VDI Market Covered Are:

Citrix Systems Inc (US)

NComputing Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc.(US)

RedHat Inc (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

VMware Inc.(US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Evolve IP LLC. (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Parallels International GmbH (Germany)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is mainly driven by the digital transformation in enterprises worldwide. Modern workplace solutions allow businesses to instantly and securely scale their remote working facilities, enabling them to manage remote workers. Increasing adoption of modern-workplace solutions, such as virtual desktop, cloud services, web services, secure remote access, etc., fosters market growth.

In its latest global virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the market valuation would reach USD 25,496.3 million by 2025, growing at a 16.1% CAGR during the assessment period (2019-2025). Virtual desktop infrastructure solutions bring together IaaS and PaaS to deliver a secure desktop for employees to access apps, files, data, and communications.

VDI also helps organizations that allow their staff to bring their own devices by providing high protection levels. The benefits of virtual desktop migration, such as seamless and collaborative framework and data & communication security, determine the growing landscape of the market.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast is segmented into components, applications, types, and regions. The offerings segment is sub-segmented into products, software, and services.

The component segment is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services.

The application segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail & manufacturing, and others. Among these, BFSI accounts for the largest application segment. The segment is estimated to post the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The type segment is sub-segmented into on-premise and on-cloud-based. Of these, the on-cloud VDI segment holds the largest market share. The segment growth is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation

It is observed that North America has been consistently dominating the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The region is projected to maintain its market position throughout the assessment period. Factors such as the strong presence of major players and the growing industrial sector drive the region's VDI market share. Besides, the evolving cloud technology and increasing VDI applications in consumer electronics and gaming & entertainment industries boost the region's VDI market size. The US accounts for the largest share in the North American virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Europe holds the second spot globally in terms of the virtual desktop infrastructure market revenue. Factors such as the increasing adoption of BYOD policies and the increasing penetration of smartphones in the region drive the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. Major European countries, such as Germany, the UK, and France, are the largest market holding considerable shares in the regional market. Additionally, the rising demand from the VDI for training and education purposes fosters regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region demonstrates a positive growth rate in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. Factors such as increasing R&D investments in developing technologies and the rising adoption of VDI for simulation & training purposes drive the region's virtual desktop infrastructure industry. Furthermore, augmented demand from increasing numbers of organizations and growth opportunities presented by end-use sectors position the APAC among key contenders globally. India, China, and Japan are the largest market for the VDI market in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the virtual desktop infrastructure industry positively. The lockdown caused the shift in the working environment, moving it to remote work. This, in turn, renewed interest in VDI and its cloud offshoot and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), presenting numerous technological disruptions that have changed the way how organizations deliver IT services to their workforce.

Virtual desktop infrastructure/ desktop virtualization/ thin-client computing started garnering huge market prominence with workforces connecting to corporate networks from remote locations, sometimes even with their own laptop using a VPN and all the necessary settings for secure access. The COVID 19 has hastened innovation in VDI technologies, providing in-house applications and Parallels RAS support.

Industry News

Rapid growth in cloud storage and increasing uses of public, private, and hybrid data cloud, boost the VDI market share. The pandemic and subsequent shift to working from home gave birth to numerous technological disruptions. Technologies that were dabbled in before, like video conferencing, have suddenly become the standard practice.

On-premises infrastructures are expected to move a large volume of their services to a cloud platform that is co-location or managed infra. On the other hand, VDI's vulnerability to all the same types of attacks threatening physical desktops is a major headwind impeding the growth of the market.

