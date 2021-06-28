Royal Farms Announces a Space Themed ChickenPalooza 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 1st, 2021, marks the beginning of the 4th annual Royal Farms ChickenPalooza! There will be no shortage of chicken astronaut sightings because this year’s theme is outer space. The themed swag available to purchase in store includes t-shirts, socks (one size fits most), mini chicken toys, and bumper stickers. Meal deals include $6 2-piece chicken boxes that come with fries and a roll, $12 8-piece chicken buckets, and the new Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich available with spicy or classic garlic aioli sauce. Beer and wine locations will also sell the World-Famous Pilsner, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas. The Pilsner is brewed to pair perfectly with the Royal Farms chicken. To find a Royal Farms location near you that sells the limited time only World-Famous Pilsner, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/worldfamousbeer.



Through the start of ChickenPalooza through its end on August 31st, 10 cents of every chicken box sold will be donated to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Over the past years, through ChickenPalooza alone, Royal Farms has been able to donate $292,000 to Johns Hopkins Childrens Center. The space themed chicken boxes have messaging on them that let customers know that a portion of their box will go to help the kids and their families in need.

Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the ChickenPalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prizes will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com and Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com.