Madison Realty Capital Deploys Significant Capital Through Lender Financing Strategy with Nearly $160 Million in Loans

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a fully integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced it has originated a total of $157.75 million for its lender financing strategy that encompasses three loans in California, New York, New Jersey, and Florida. These investments are part of Madison’s broader $1 billion income-oriented debt investment vehicle that targets lighter value-add and core-plus real estate transactions with a greater focus on income generation with rates of approximately 4% to 6%.

“Madison is committed to developing financing solutions to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers and to capture more income-oriented opportunities that allow us to offer investors a differentiated return profile while generating risk-adjusted returns across cycles,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “These transactions highlight Madison’s proven ability to provide established real estate lenders with customized financing solutions to support unique portfolios and high-quality assets across the country through every phase of development. We are continuing to build on the strength of our established lending platform nationwide and look forward to identifying exclusive investment opportunities for our investors.”

Madison Realty Capital’s most recent transactions for its lender financing platform include:

$95.75 million loan-on-loan financing for the construction of an 885-bed student housing development in Northern California and a 70-unit residential condominium development in North Bergen, New Jersey. Additionally, the loan will recapitalize a 6-story single family townhouse in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood.

$27 million senior financing on a mortgage loan for the ground up development of a Class-A multifamily property located in the Orlando, Florida area. Madison’s senior note closed concurrently with the whole loan and offered attractive economics to the lender, pari passu funding of construction draws, and simple closing mechanics.

$35 million A-note financing for a Class-A office portfolio consisting of two fully leased best-in-class buildings in Short Hills, New Jersey. Madison’s financing provided superior returns to the lender and an expedited closing timeframe.

Madison Realty Capital’s income generation investment strategy provides real estate owners, operators and lenders with access to an even greater variety of financing options. The strategy seeks to originate and acquire senior loans and mezzanine loans as well as make preferred equity investments backed by a diversified pool of transitional real estate assets. The vehicle also enables Madison Realty Capital to provide other alternative real estate lenders with financing solutions on both a single asset and overall portfolio basis.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $14 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors nationwide. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.