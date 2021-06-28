Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2027

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032704/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Social Media Monitoring & Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Content Creation & Distribution segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
- The Public Relations (PR) Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
- Publishing Tools Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR
- In the global Publishing Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AirPR
- Business Wire Inc.
- Cision AB
- Google Inc.
- iPR Software, Inc.
- Iris PR Software
- Isentia
- Livefyre
- Meltwater Inc.
- Narrative Science
- Onalytica
- Outbrain Inc.
- Prezly
- Rocket Fuel
- Salesforce
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
