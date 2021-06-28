Global Public Cloud Storage Management Market to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2027

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Cloud Storage Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032703/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27.7% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.6% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 30.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.1% CAGR

- The Public Cloud Storage Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.6% and 24% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services

AT&T

Google, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

Verizon Enterprise;







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032703/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Public

Cloud Storage Management by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Public

Cloud Storage Management by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Public Cloud Storage

Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Cloud Storage Management by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud

Storage Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032703/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________