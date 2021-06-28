Walmart.com Now Offers OnMi Transdermal Supplement Patches

PALM BEACH, FL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart.com now offers OnMi patches for wellness, support, and relief.

“We are thrilled to learn that Walmart.com has chosen to carry us on its website,” Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company. “As one of the largest retailers in the country, we now reach American consumers from ‘California to the New York Island.’”

OnMi transdermal patches stand apart from other supplements on the market because it gives you 100 percent vitamins and minerals without any filler ingredients or sugar.

“Consumers don’t realize that inactive ingredients may make up more than three-fourths of your supplement tablets, pills, or capsules,” McFarlane said, adding that other manufacturers of pills and capsules add these inactive ingredients because of the machines they use to make the pills.

OnMi patches are easy to use.

“All you have to do is place them on your upper arm, wrist or thigh every morning,” he said.

By using OnMi, consumers receive 100 percent of the vitamins and botanicals they want and need because they don’t have to pass through the stomach where gastric acids can dilute the effectiveness of the supplement.

For 40 percent of consumers in the United States who have trouble swallowing pills, tablets or capsules, OnMi patches are a solution they will love.

OnMi, which is expanding its retail distribution network in the U.S., has a supplement for everyone’s needs:

Vitamin: This patch is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.

Relax: This patch promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.

Energy: This power-up patch provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.

Healthy Weight: This patch supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.

Sleep: This patch supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

OnMi also offers Crave-Less, which helps you say no to cravings, and Hangover, which boosts your body's ability to bounce back.

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, and Latex Free.

“We developed a delivery method for today’s society,” McFarlane said. “Consumers today are concerned about what they put into their bodies. With OnMi, they know they will be taking just vitamins and minerals with no unnecessary or potentially dangerous ingredients.”

For more information, visit Walmart.com.

