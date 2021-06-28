Global Protein Stability Analysis Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Stability Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032699/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

- The Protein Stability Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$589.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

- Consumable & Accessories Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR

- In the global Consumable & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$300.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$351.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

General Electric

Horiba, Ltd

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Setaram Instrumentation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unchained Labs

Waters Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents & Assay

Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents & Assay Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents & Assay Kits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumable &

Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumable & Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumable &

Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Techniques

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Surface Plasma Resonance

Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Differential

Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Differential Scanning

Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Differential Scanning

Fluorimetry (DSF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments,

Consumable & Accessories and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography,

Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI),

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract

Research Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments,

Consumable & Accessories and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography,

Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI),

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract

Research Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments,

Consumable & Accessories and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography,

Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI),

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract

Research Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy,

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning

Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments,

Consumable & Accessories and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques, Chromatography,

Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI),

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and Differential

Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Techniques, Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma

Resonance Imaging (SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry

(DSC) and Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic & Research

Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract

Research Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits,

Instruments, Consumable & Accessories and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis

by Product - Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable &

Accessories and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protein Stability

Analysis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumable & Accessories

and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Stability Analysis by Technique - Other Techniques,

Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging

(SPRI), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) and

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Protein Stability Analysis



