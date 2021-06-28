LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Worth USD 1,058 Million by 2027 With 12.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market information by Technology, by End-use and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is growing at 12.3% CAGR and is expected to reach USD 1,058 million by 2027.

Market Scope:

Broadcasting is the distribution of same content to multiple users at the same time over a network. LTE broadcast technology enables in distributing single stream of data to all end-users connected to its network. 5G broadcast gives content providers and TV broadcasters the opportunity of widening their reach to customers because the technology enables them in directly addressing mobile devices.

Dominant Key Players on LTE & 5G Broadcast Market Covered Are:

Rohde & Schwarz (US)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

SPINNER GmbH (Germany)

Intel Corporation (US)

AT&T (US)

Athonet srl (Italy)

ENENSYS Technologies (France)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia (Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global LTE & 5G broadcast market share. Some of these entail the growing awareness of the different benefits offered by LTE & 5G broadcast infrastructure like device software update or configuration, mission critical exchange of information, and delivery of bulk volumes of data services that allow users and providers enjoy and share same content simultaneously, the rising LTE and 5G mobile subscribers, surging penetration of smartphones, the growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services, growing need for massive connectivity of devices owing to evolution of IoT, growing base of LTE mobile subscribers, increasing need for high speed mobile devices data services, ever expanding video traffic, and the increasing need to minimize the congestion in network capacity. The additional factors adding market growth include the demand for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems, growing demand for video streaming, and optimization of high-speed 4G and 5G internet.

On the contrary, the reluctance to transit from the legacy infrastructure, the unavailability of 5G broadcast compatible end-use devices, and high upfront deployment costs may limit the global LTE & 5G broadcast market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global LTE & 5G broadcast market based on technology and end use.

By technology, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is segmented into 5G broadcast and LTE broadcast. Of these, the LTE broadcast segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is segmented into data feeds and notifications, radio, last mile content delivery network (CDN), fixed LTE quadruple play, e-newspapers and e-magazines, stadiums, emergency alerts, connected cars, mobile TV, video on demand (VOD), and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain Driving Force in LTE & 5G Broadcast Market

Geographically, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America will remain the driving force in the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of LTE & 5G broadcast technology, heavy investments across the end use applications such as emergency alerts, radio, stadiums, mobile TV, demand, and others, and the presence of several key players that are competing to deliver with advanced LTE & 5G broadcast solutions which are future ready, capable to connect millions of devices, improved network coverage, and bring new revenue streams for operators are adding to the global LTE & 5G broadcast market growth in the region. The US has the utmost market share followed by Canada.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in LTE & 5G Broadcast Market

In the APAC region, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, the expanding telecom industry, rise in the use if smartphones, allocation of dedicated spectrums for 5G broadcasting, digital innovation in major countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Japan, and China, growing demand for in-car connectivity, and rapid development across OTT platforms are adding to the global LTE & 5G broadcast market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Strong Growth in LTE & 5G Broadcast Market

In Europe, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is predicted to have strong growth over the forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK, companies involved in new product development to improve functionality and features, and the introduction of 5G smartphones with 5G home routers for 5G broadband are adding to the global LTE & 5G broadcast market growth in the region.

In the MEA and South America, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to various disruptions in the LTE & 5G broadcast market across the world impacting financial losses because of cancellation or postponement of leading live concerts and sports events, supply chain disruption, production and deployment delays, and delays in spectrum allocations. On the flip side, the consumption of online video content during the initial days of the pandemic from Dec 2019- Mar 2020, there had been a growing need reported across the industry. Various government agencies used the existing LTE and 5G broadcasting infrastructure to share critical information about mission-critical needs and the pandemic situation. Following the pandemic, there has been a dip in investments, the spectrum allocation from government’s end was put on hold till next updates, and the deployment of 5G broadcast infrastructure cancelled or delayed for indefinite time, and others.

