Woodside Credit Reaches $2 Billion in Lending for Classic, Collector, and Exotic Car Loans

Woodside Credit’s Latest Milestone Along with a New Corporate Headquarters Office Shows the Lender’s Continued Leadership Position in Collectible Car Lending

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Offering the lowest monthly payment for clients, Woodside Credit has funded over $2 billion for classic, collector, and exotic cars. This milestone underscores the sustained and fast growth of the company. To keep up with demand in the last year, the company grew its team by 25%, spurring the move to a larger and modern headquarters location.

“We’re proud to have achieved the $2 billion milestone at an accelerated rate,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Our commitment to common sense lending, understanding our clients’ full financial picture, and providing the lowest monthly payments in America has allowed us to successfully grow our business.”

With continued month-over-month growth of the portfolio and increasing demand for high-end and classic vehicles, the company continues a fast-growing trajectory. Woodside Credit has also built valued relationships with industry leaders in the collectible car space. The company offers convenient insurance options through Hagerty, the largest provider of specialty insurance for collectible vehicles, and is exclusively endorsed by Barrett-Jackson, the world’s greatest collector car auctions.

In addition to providing its clients with the lowest monthly payments in America, the company’s commitment to technology allows it to effectively serve dealers and borrowers nationwide. With fast pre-approvals and convenient e-sign for executing loan documents, clients complete their car loans from anywhere, including the comforts of home.

Located in the vibrant business community of Newport Beach, Woodside Credit serves clients coast to coast. Visit Woodside Credit’s website for information and stay up to date by following us on Facebook.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $600,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

