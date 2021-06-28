Global Protein Engineering Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Engineering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032695/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $389.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR

- The Protein Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$389.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$850.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

- Software & Services Segment to Record 15.7% CAGR

- In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$239.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$628.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$575.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Abzena, Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Codexis, Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Danaher Corporation

Enantis S.R.O.

GE Healthcare

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Innovagen AB

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Phynexus, Inc. (A Part of Biotage)

Promega Corporation

Proteogenix

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

