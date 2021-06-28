Press release

Paris, 28 June 2021

Orange, Sierra Wireless, LACROIX, and STMicroelectronics join forces and launch IoT Continuum to scale up and accelerate the digital transformation of industrial markets

The partnership brings together the leading players in the IoT ecosystem under one umbrella for the first time to simplify the deployment of IoT use cases





IoT Continuum aims to accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of cellular IoT in Europe and beyond to open up new growth opportunities with significant CAPEX savings for customers in vertical markets such as Smart Buildings, Automotive, Health, Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing





Orange, Sierra Wireless, LACROIX, and STMicroelectronics announced today the creation of the IoT Continuum – a partnership that aims to simplify and accelerate the mass deployment of IoT in Europe and beyond.

By bringing together for the first time expertise across the entire IoT industry (Connectivity, Hardware, Software, Design and Manufacturing) under one roof, partners of the IoT Continuum will support international businesses to accelerate the deployment and industrialization of Massive IoT over LTE (including Cat M and Cat 1) and 5G.

A three-step process (“start, prove, deploy and scale”) has been put in place by the partners to support businesses’ IoT projects on cellular networks, from ideation to industrialization, without having to liaise with multiple players on the market. IoT Continuum offers a combination of leading industry players who will improve project risk management for businesses. Customers will be able to join the process at any stage, according to their needs.

As part of these processes, the partners will:

Provide any business and their vertical of choice a set of components and solutions validated on the Orange network, and the necessary industrial tools to deploy wide-scale IoT services on cellular networks

Reduce the complexity, development time and cost for businesses to realize IoT use cases by providing already pre-integrated building blocks including hardware and software (STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless), connectivity and IoT Services (Orange), design and manufacturing (LACROIX)

Provide guidance and expertise to ease the overall process and help customers maximize their benefits to scale IoT deployments economically





The IoT Continuum aims to increase the confidence of businesses by addressing the current uncertainty, complexity and reduce costs to IoT deployment, bolstering the burgeoning IoT ecosystem in Europe and beyond. The partners will also promote eSIM and 5G technologies to drive Massive IoT and are committed to helping customers develop a digitalized approach on IoT Continuum.

This will also enable new business models to accelerate the digital transformation of international industries and unleash the potential of IoT technology in areas of critical growth, including Smart Buildings, Automotive, Health, Smart Cities and Smart Industries.

IoT Continuum partners state: “We joined forces and created the IoT Continuum to streamline the management of cellular IoT projects in Europe and beyond. By combining our various expertise and knowledge of the IoT industry, we create a joint and unique offering to meet market demand and bring customers to more successful at scale IoT deployments on cellular networks, furthering the digital transformation of international businesses, no matter their vertical.”

Philippe Lucas, EVP Orange Innovation Devices and Partnerships, Orange

Philippe Guillemette, Chief Technology Officer, Sierra Wireless

Vincent Bedouin, Chief Executive Officer, LACROIX

Mustapha Bouraoui, VP Strategic Marketing EMEA, STMicroelectronics

For more information on the project, visit iotjourney.orange.com/en/iotcontinuum

END -





About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 142,000 employees as at March 31, 2021, of whom 82,000 are in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at March 31, 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combine devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Sierra Wireless works with businesses globally to develop the right industry-specific solution for their next IoT deployment that will create better customer experiences, improve their business models, or create new revenue streams. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the trusted partner globally to deliver your next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology contributes to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever- changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectorś. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Go to www.lacroix-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn @LACROIX.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

Press contacts

Orange – Krista Limousin – krista.limousin@orange.com – +44 7 500 077 969/ Caroline Cellier - caroline.cellier@orange.com - +33 1 55 54 91 18

Sierra Wireless – Françoise Replumaz – freplumaz@sierrawireless.com – +33 6 68 98 23 34

LACROIX – Laure De Salins – l.desalins@lacroix.group – +33 6 50 54 17 15

STMicroelectronics – Alexis Breton - alexis.breton@st.com - +33 6 59 16 79 08

