TuneCore and Believe Partner on Signed By Program

Signed By Gives TuneCore’s Independent Artists the Opportunity to Get Upstreamed to Believe and its House of Brands

BROOKLYN, June 23, 2021 – Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore and parent company, Paris-based Believe, today revealed that the ongoing Signed By program between the two companies has benefitted over 340 artists and labels around the world. Artists who release their music through TuneCore and are identified as rising stars, are eligible to be signed by industry leading digital music distribution and artist development company, Believe.

TuneCore was acquired by Believe in 2015 and, with little barrier to entry, the company serves artists who are often at the beginning stages of their careers managing many (if not all) aspects of their development themselves. When paired with Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS), and Artist Services, all three divisions work in concert to best serve artists and labels at each stage of their development in the digital world.

For DIY artists, TuneCore provides a global, best-in-class distribution platform, while Believe, through L&AS and Artist Services, provides worldwide support for artists whose careers have reached a level where additional services and solutions will propel their growth forward, including digital distribution, innovative marketing, data-driven technology, artist development and go-to-market release planning. The Signed By program has resulted in over 340 artists and labels moving from TuneCore up to Believe, as well as its house of brands including Nuclear Blast, Naïve, All Points, Groove Attack, PIVTL Projects and more.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe CEO stated, “Believe and TuneCore are artist-first, solution-driven digital music companies whose central tenet is to serve artists at all stages of their careers and development. Because of the symbiotic nature of our businesses, we are able to identify emerging talent early on through TuneCore and then further develop and support the artists journey with Believe L&AS and Artist Services. The acceleration of artists’ careers through our multi-faceted solution speaks to the success of this program.”

French artist Landy began releasing music through TuneCore in 2017. Just two years later, he had reached a critical mass and was signed by Believe, releasing the album ASSA BAING in March 2019. With the support of Believe, the album reached gold in two months. Landy’s latest album A ONE was released by Believe in December 2020, went gold in 10 weeks and is on track for platinum by this October. Believe has helped Landy build his following to 1.5 million Spotify monthly listeners, 576,000 YouTube subscribers and 270 million cumulative views on his YouTube channel.

Commented Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer of TuneCore, “As artists are building their careers, TuneCore provides tools and solutions for artists at scale, including our ground-breaking TuneCore Rewards program. When they start to gain traction, TuneCore is able to move the artist to the appropriate support system, whether that’s Believe L&AS, Artist Services or its house of brands. We’re the only digital music company who has a system like this in place, where artists work within one transparent ecosystem and maintain their masters and creative control throughout.”

The spectrum of artists who have been signed by Believe, spans genres and countries. Trillary Banks, a UK rapper joined TuneCore in 2017, with the single “Come Over Mi Yard,” and was subsequently moved up to Believe in 2020. Since then, her monthly listeners on Spotify have doubled, with similar numbers across other digital streaming and download platforms.

Describing her journey, she stated, “At the start, I just wanted to make my music available on streaming platforms and TuneCore allowed me to do this. Believe added further structure and aided my release strategy whilst helping increase my listenership. Believe are the most responsive and supportive team I know... really good people”

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. www.tunecore.com

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world, by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: BLV, ISIN : FR0014003FE9) www.believe.com

Press contacts

Yaël Chiara, Group External Communications Director, yael.chiara@believe.com, 07.85.73.83.73

Agathe Joubert, communication corporate, agathe.joubert@agenceproches.com, 07.63.13.60.99

Nicolas Grange, communication financière, ngrange@brunswickgroup.com, 06.29.56.20.19

