TuneCore Partners with Facebook

for Launch of Independent Artist Program

TuneCore artists will have the option to make their music available across Facebook and Instagram products for free

BROOKLYN, June 16, 2021 – Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music across Facebook and Instagram by launching the Facebook Independent Artist Program. Leading independent DIY digital music company TuneCore is a distribution partner for the launch of the new program. Through TuneCore, owned by leading global digital music distributor, Believe, independent artists will be able to distribute music on Facebook and Instagram for free. This expanded partnership with Facebook offers artists more opportunities to connect with fans around the world and be the soundtrack to people’s social experiences.

TuneCore’s elevated status as a preferred distribution partner with Facebook’s Independent Artist Program makes it easy for independent artists to sign up with TuneCore and distribute their music everywhere Facebook offers a music library, free of charge, including in Stories and Reels. Artists will be able to upload their music to TuneCore via an easy music delivery process and get paid every time their music is used to create content across Facebook and Instagram products.

Stated Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, “These days we are seeing a leveling of the playing field as discovery is happening via social media and no longer solely dependent on industry executives and DJs handpicking hits. With the popularity of short form videos, Facebook Stories and Instagram Reels are two important platforms on which fans are finding songs and artists, with careers being made when songs go viral. The Facebook Independent Artist Program provides an even greater gateway for indie artists from around the world to be heard.”

Stated Chris Papaleo, Music Business Development Manager, Facebook, “Facebook is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music. When joining our Independent Artist Program, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps.”

An additional benefit of the program is the access to data and insights offered by TuneCore to all artists who distribute their music through the Independent Artist Program via TuneCore.

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. www.tunecore.com

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world. We accomplish our mission by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Our 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe Label & Artist Solutions, Believe Artist Services, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: BLV, ISIN : FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Press contacts

Yaël Chiara, Group External Communications Director, yael.chiara@believe.com, 07.85.73.83.73

Agathe Joubert, communication corporate, agathe.joubert@agenceproches.com, 07.63.13.60.99

Nicolas Grange, communication financière, ngrange@brunswickgroup.com, 06.29.56.20.19

