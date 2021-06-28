EPCOR Utilities Inc. completes C$500 million debt offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) has completed a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term note debentures in the aggregate principal amount of C$500 million. The three-tranche offering consisted of an aggregate principal amount of C$100 million 3-year notes with a coupon rate of 0.982%, maturing on June 28, 2024, an aggregate principal amount of C$200 million 10-year notes with a coupon rate of 2.411%, maturing on June 30, 2031 and an aggregate principal amount of C$200 million 30-year notes with a coupon rate of 3.287%, maturing on June 28, 2051. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing indebtedness and financing the Corporation's capital expenditure program and working capital requirements.



These debt securities are rated A (low) (stable) by DBRS Limited and A- (stable) by S&P Global Ratings.

The offering was made in Canada under EPCOR’s previously filed short form base shelf prospectus dated December 9, 2019. TD Securities Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. acted as co-leads and joint bookrunners for the syndicate of agents which included RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd.

For more information, contact:

EPCOR Media Relations

780-721-9001

media@epcor.com Matt Lemay

Corporate Relations

780-412-3711

Toll Free 1-877-969-8280

mlemay@epcor.com

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.



