Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Oral Oncolytic Pharmacy Earns Dual NABP Pharmacy Accreditations

Fort Myers, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The in-house oral oncolytic pharmacy of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), known as Rx To Go, has been accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for both specialty pharmacy and digital pharmacy practice.

A specialty oral oncology pharmacy working exclusively with FCS providers and patients, Rx To Go provides timely dispensing and convenient home delivery of medications. The expert team of pharmacists, technicians and staff provides personalized assistance so that patients achieve optimal clinical outcomes.

NABP’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation recognizes FCS for providing an advanced level of pharmacy services and disease management for patients taking medications that require special handling, storage and distribution.

NABP’s Digital Pharmacy Accreditation signifies to patients, payers and providers that FCS organization is recognized for its commitment to quality health care and safe pharmacy practices over the internet. Digital Pharmacy Accreditation was created to recognize safe and legitimate pharmacies with an internet presence that stand out against the ever-growing list of rogue pharmacy websites.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “Through our participation in this voluntary accreditation process, our Pharmacy team has demonstrated compliance to a comprehensive set of best practice standards for practice management patient care services and quality improvement.”

“Oral medications and newer targeted therapies require adherence to stringent protocols as well as close patient monitoring,” said Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, FCS Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services. “We are extremely proud to achieve this recognition.”

“NABP congratulates Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “FCS has demonstrated its commitment to providing patients with safe access to high-quality health care.”

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

