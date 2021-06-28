Woligo Partners with Assurity Life to Provide Disability Insurance Online for Self-employed Workers and Small Business Owners

Oklahoma City, OK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woligo offers disability insurance in their line of personal income protection products with a digital application and underwriting process provided by Assurity Life. Woligo offers a variety of insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to independent workers and small business owners through its platform https://www.woligonow.com/.

“Protecting one’s finances is so important for all workers regardless of whether a person is self-employed, owns their own business or works for a large organization,” said Woligo Venture Manager, Rich Datz. “We are very pleased to partner with Assurity to provide an easy-to-use online process for independent workers to secure this important protection.”

"There's a growing need for accessible, affordable coverage. Woligo's platform and focus on independent workers makes them a great partner to bring people vital insurance protection," adds Jared Carlson, Vice President of Individual Sales and Ventures at Assurity.

Individuals can easily receive a personalized quote for disability insurance and complete a secure application process online in 10-15 minutes.

About Woligo:

Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) is here for the self-employed professionals, small business owners, and anyone else who is the boss of themselves and their business. By matching you with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions, we help you find stability while preserving the freedom and flexibility of your work-life world. We are part of the Cameron Group, along with INSURICA, First Fidelity Bank, American Fidelity, and other companies.

About Assurity Life:

Assurity is working hard to make the business of insurance simple – more human – by listening, showing that we care and offering customers invaluable insurance products and financial protection. More than a business with a bottom line, we're a mutual organization whose mission is helping people through difficult times. By dedicating ourselves to the community, the environment and using our business as a force for good, we're able to take the long view when it comes to upholding our promises.