BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 28/06/2021

Regulated information
Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 June 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6321/06/2021FR000012050325,00032.6913XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6322/06/2021FR000012050350,00032.6705XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323/06/2021FR000012050350,00032.1092XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324/06/2021FR000012050350,00032.0979XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6325/06/2021FR000012050350,00031.9580XPAR


