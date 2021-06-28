Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX), Lordstown Motors Corp. (NasdaqGS: RIDE), Tricada, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCDA), and XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against GDRX alleging that at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GDRX and that given GDRX’s knowledge of Amazon’s intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GDRX’s competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NasdaqGS: RIDE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Lordstown alleging that the Company misled investors by misrepresenting and omitting to disclose that: (i) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would- be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tricada, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCDA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Tricada alleging that Tricada made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against XL alleging that, XL failed to disclose to investors: (i) that XL Fleet’s salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company’s reported sales and backlog; (ii) that at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (iii) that XL’s technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (iv) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

