INTRODUCING SNOWBIRD POWER SYSTEMS™: EFFICIENT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Snowbird, Utah, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great excitement that Snowbird introduces Snowbird Power Systems™: a network of facilities that allow the resort to efficiently meet up to 100% of its power needs. The majority of this system is comprised of a new cogeneration facility, set to open in late June. This replaces an older cogeneration system that was installed in 1987, making Snowbird the only ski resort in North America and the third in the world to have such a facility.

Snowbird worked with Caterpillar Inc. and Wheeler Power Systems, a Division of Wheeler Machinery Co., to complete the project, using a new 5.3 megawatt cogeneration system anchored by three Caterpillar gas generator sets to operate. The new Snowbird Power Systems facility will allow Snowbird to make its own power, and then recycle the waste heat created from power production to warm its buildings and water rather than use new energy sources.

“The creation of Snowbird Power Systems means we have not only updated our stand-alone power grid, ensuring we can be self-reliant, but we have also reinforced Snowbird’s Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment to the environment by becoming more efficient,” states Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Snowbird Power Systems allows us to save 62,000 dekatherms of natural gas a year—the equivalent of removing the carbon dioxide emissions from burning over 4 million pounds of coal.”

Snowbird is an awarded industry environmental leader, recently receiving the Gold RCI Green Award for its sustainable hospitality practices, as well as being named one of “America’s 10 Most Eco-Friendly Ski Resorts,” by Outside Online. Other successful Play Forever initiatives include a glass recycling program, a new composting program, extensive work to protect the Little Cottonwood Canyon watershed and its Buy A Pass, Plant a Tree program.

A ribbon-cutting event for the Snowbird Power System facility will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, featuring speeches by key stakeholders, facility tours and light refreshments. Limited media spots will be available upon invite and request. Please contact Snowbird’s Communications Manager, Sarah Sherman, for more information.

To learn more about Snowbird Power Systems, visit: https://www.snowbird.com/sps/

Images of the facility are available for use here: https://snowbird.imagerelay.com/sb/9bf274a0-1bc6-4b34-ac1f-71be6c66f064/snowbird-power-systems

###

ABOUT SNOWBIRD

Averaging more than 500 inches of annual snowfall per year, Snowbird is North America’s most accessible alpine resort destination located just 29 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. Featuring the iconic Aerial Tram with access to 2,500 acres of legendary terrain, Snowbird provides year-round big mountain experiences at the top of Utah. Snowbird is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated adventure lifestyle company. For more information, conditions, events and more, visit snowbird.com.

Attachment