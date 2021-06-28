Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of, CleanSpark, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CLSK), The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO), Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KRMD), and Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CleanSpark, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CLSK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against CLSK alleging that CLSK failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, CLSK’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a CLSK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against GEO alleging that GEO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a GEO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KRMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against KRMD alleging that KRMD failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, KRMD’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a KRMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against RMO alleging that RMO was suffering from an acute shortage of high quality battery cells, which are key raw materials for RMO’s battery packs and modules, due to supply constraints. The Complaint further alleges that contrary to Defendants’ representations, (i) RMO had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting RMO’s business, operations and prospects, (iii) RMO did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) RMO’s supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo’s revenue growth, and (v) RMO’s supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory, and that RMO failed to disclose these material facts to investors.

If you are a RMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com