FUNToken.io has announced the largest crypto poker freeroll ever: The FUNToken Million FUN Freeroll, hosted by Intertops. Satellites daily. Final 4 July



DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With satellites daily and a final table on 4 July, the FUN Token Million FUN poker freeroll , certainly the largest cryptocurrency freeroll ever by volume, is underway, hosted by Intertops.

This is a chance for players to pick up thousands of free FUN tokens, traded on major cryptocurreny-exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Changelly, and BitFinex. Free to enter, free to play, just register via b.link/FUNPokerEIN.*

"We’re very excited to have our first poker freeroll for FUN tokens hosted by one of the longest established i-gaming sites, Intertops.eu," said Adriaan Brink, FunToken.io’s CEO. “And we’re working with Intertops to explore further integration with the Fun token on their site in the future.”

FUNToken has already partnered with the seventh largest igaming site in the world (by traffic, according to Similarweb), FreeBitco.in. This Bitcoin-savvy audience quickly embraced FUN, with over 153,000 users quickly snapping up the crypto token.

There are 12 qualifiers in the FUNToken Million FUN Poker Freerolls, where 100 seats for the final and 25,000 FUN Tokens will be won. The schedule and distribution details of the satellite winnings and the remaining 700,000 tokens for the top 174 finishers are detailed on b.link/FUNPokerEIN.*

“Poker: Make it Fun. Again.”

*Players from Bulgaria, France and the United Kingdom are not able to play at Intertops due to licensing restrictions. Players from the United States are allowed, however, there are a few exceptions: Intertops doesn’t accept signups from players in Washington State, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York or Missouri. FUNToken.io plans to have another freeroll for these territories soon.

ABOUT FUNToken.io

FUN is revolutionizing the way online casinos handle Deposits, Withdrawals, Transactions, Loyalty & Rewards, and in-game crypto currency. For players, it is a fast, transparent, and truly fair way to play and win. FUN is the digital chip, the igaming cryptocurrency, for the online gaming revolution.