Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period 1 March 2021 to 30 May 2021 (Q3 2021) on Oena Diamond Mine located in the Republic of South Africa.

Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine during Q3 2021 operated with one mining contractor on site with four pan plants to process run of mine (“ROM”) material and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. Mining and processing of ROM material only occurred during the period and diamond production results for Q3 2021:

Carats Produced Number of Diamonds US $ / carat average Q3 2021 ROM 235.84 115 2,207

The Oena Diamond Mine continues to produce large and high-quality diamonds as summarized below.

Top 5 Diamonds by Value per Carat for Q3 2021 Diamond Diamond Size (carats) Sold Price US $ US $ / carat 1 25.28 40,701 1,610 2 22.02 170,000 7,720 3 10.93 23,215 2,124 4 10.20 51,908 5,091 5 8.25 35,954 4,358

The Company continues to evaluate and assess further opportunities in the Republic of South Africa and elsewhere.

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

