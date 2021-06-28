SokuSwap selects LATOKEN to Host IEO of SOKU Tokens

Fresno, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soku Swap, a fully decentralized exchange, will be launching its Initial Exchange Offering on LATOKEN, on the 23rd of June 2021, one of the largest exchanges in the industry. The launch will enable Soku Swap to unlock a new business model for its native token SOKU on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Deployed on Ethereum and BSC networks, Soku Swap is a decentralized exchange that uses an automated market maker (AMM) to create liquidity pools of both BEP-20 and ERC-20 tokens. In addition, its native SOKU token allows holders to vote on changes or upcoming upgrades within its ecosystem. The platform will shortly launch SOKU tokens through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the LATOKEN platform.

LATOKEN is one of the largest exchanges in the industry, ranked at number 8 on CoinGecko with an impeccable trust score of 10/10. They have successfully hosted over 160 IEOs since 2017 and have one of the most active communities. Therefore, it presents an ideal way to raise capital for Soku Swap. Furthermore, by choosing the LATOKEN for the IEO launch, Sokuswap intends to benefit its traders and investors with one of the most advanced centralized exchanges available.

About SokuSwap

Soku Swap is a decentralized exchange and a fork of Uniswap and PancakeSwap that lives on Ethereum Network and the Binance Smart Chain. It allows direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online, securely, and without the need for an intermediary. The exchange focuses on education and customer support, while also rewarding users who stake LP tokens in the farm and make at least three trades a week with SOKU tokens.



About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for new tokens. LATOKEN entered CoinGeckos’s Top-10 and keeps improving the result. With a $300m+ daily turnover and over 700,000 registered traders, LATOKEN offers 500+ crypto pairs available for trading with low trading and withdrawal fees and new trading pairs are being added every week. Other than crypto trading, eligible LATOKEN users can participate in selected Tokens Sales at pre-sale and crowdsale stages.

