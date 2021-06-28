Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021

First Time We Crowned Winners in 4 Different Events Over the Course of a Single Weekend

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced for the first time we had a Quadruple header, crowning the winners in 4 different events over the course of a single weekend - the perfect way to end another great month for GGToor! Along with some of our best performing games such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Apex Legends, and Pokemon:TCG Online, this month we also offered events for the first time in two new games - Clash of Clans, and Rocket League.

All together, we ran a total of 10 events in June, tallying over 2,200 total player registrations in a single month - once again breaking our prior record!

The Company is excited to build on this momentum as we set our sights on the July calendar and expand our capacity; we are planning to hold 12 events (and break more records) in the month ahead!

GGtoor.com is relaunching its merchandise shop, redesigning it to create a better user experience and make it easier for players registered with GGToor.com to redeem their Shadow Credits. The new version will give us the ability to choose the vendors that can provide a better quality of products and higher markups in the merchandise offered, thus giving us a better revenue stream.

This week’s Rocket League 3v3 tournament had early front runners such as Team "Oranges?", a well-known team that had taken second place in another recent tournament, looking for the gold this time around, along with Texas A&M, coming over from the Collegiate Rocket League, where they had taken on powerhouse colleges from around the nation, and also Eclipse eSports, fielding several seasoned players on the hunt to make a name for themselves once more.

Texas A&M was a heavy favorite and proved their worth as they took out both Oranges? and Mighty Academy to advance to the Winners Finals against Eclipse eSports. In their best of 5 series, Texas A&M, led by a stellar defensive effort by Melly, was able to break through in a nail-biter 3-2 victory and secure their spot in the Grand Finals. It was an unknown dark horse that led the charge through the losers bracket; after dropping to Midnight Sloths in round 1, Yung Farmers completed a miracle lower bracket run, eventually running into Eclipse in lower finals. With a combination of fast rotations and overwhelming shots, Yung Farmers swept Eclipse to win the Loser's bracket finals and progress to the Grand Finals to face Texas A&M.

Yung Farmers continued their extremely fast pace of play, and with extremely aggressive rotations for the boost they were able to erase the one-game advantage Texas A&M came into Grand Finals with, as the Top Seed from the Winner's bracket. Rush was proving to be a standout player for Yung Farmers, taking the reins of their offense, and the passing play synergy with his teammates Wahvey and Frostcrdbl enabled them to continue the streak, also taking the next 2 games in the Best of 7 Series. Now up 3-1, Texas fought back and took the next game. Then they found themselves unable to get past the defense of Wahvey, which gave YF many clean transitional offensive plays, and Yung Farmers emerged victorious, taking game 6 to claim the crown as GGToor first Rocket League Champion!

Working with Orcrux Gaming and Gaming Malaysia to help run a smooth event, we had 141 players in our first townhall 14 solo showdown event, which ran over the course of two weeks. After many intense battles, we whittled the field down to the top 8, which was live streamed by Spekkie this weekend. In the Grand Finals, we found none other than Aditya, from Patna Pirates, rising above the competition to take on Aasim, and the Final game of the tournament was a mind-blowing battle! Planning, execution, and the ability to recognize the board state all came together to create some unbelievable action (impossible to give justice to, with only a few words!) When the dust settled, Aditya was able to edge out Aasim, and claim the crown!

The eSports industry revolves around tournaments and events on all games in the market; what started as basement LAN parties has exploded into globetrotting tournament series, with tens of millions of dollars on the line. With more tournaments available now than ever before, there has never been a better time to start playing and joining the competition!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php . If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/