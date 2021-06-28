Proactive news headlines including The Parent Company, Phunware, Plurilock Security and Hannan Metals

New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) customers in British Columbia to receive up to $100,000 in electric vehicle purchase incentives click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) expands land package at the Selena Oxide Silver-Gold project in Nevada click here
- The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) expands California retail footprint with acquisition of dispensary Calma West Hollywood click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) joins the Russell Microcap Index click here
- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCPINK:TTSRF) (FRA:A2D) launches 10,000-meter drill program at Kenbridge project in Ontario click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) says the Ohana One virtual Surgical Sight program is utilizing its smart glasses in 35 countries click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announces Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes with release of PhunWallet mobile app for iOS click here
- Clean Air Metals Inc (CVE:AIR) (OTCQB:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) releases 1Q financial update and highlights click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRLSF) (FRA:GPE) says Eric Zaunscherb will become non-executive chairman from July 1 click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) releases Splunk application to support its DEFEND continuous authentication product click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) completes acquisition of Liv Marketplace LLC click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) (FRA:1JI0), reveals strategic investment in Next Decentrum click here
- Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) (OTCPINK:HANNF) (FRA:C8MQ) updates on exploration in Peru, including early stage copper-silver discovery at Ochique prospect click here
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) reports preliminary results from new preclinical study showing potent inhibition of COVID-19 variants by opaganib click here
- District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) reveals "exceptionally strong" copper intercepts of up to 3.5% from maiden drill program at Tomtebo project click here
- Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) says SenlangBio will enhance its capabilities in cell and gene therapy click here
- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) discovers more high-grade copper at its Opemiska project in Quebec click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com