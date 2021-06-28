Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2021.



Directors: Director nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. The voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number Percentage

Number Percentage

Frank A. Dennis 1,933,415 78.99% 514,378 21.01% Roland W. Veit 1,928,260 78.78% 519,533 21.22% Anne G. Saunders 2,122,673 86.72% 325,120 13.28% Robert B. Johnston 2,108,255 86.13% 339,538 13.87% Donald J. Tringali 2,298,423 93.90% 149,370 6.10% Nancy L. McKenzie 2,122,423 86.71% 325,370 13.29% Alan C. Wallace 2,123,383 86.75% 324,410 13.25%

Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.56% voting support.

Amendments to Convertible Debenture : Shareholders approved the proposed amendment to the convertible debenture with 73.16% voting support. As an interested party, Mill Road Capital’s shares were excluded from voting on this matter.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling, and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 604.420.4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.