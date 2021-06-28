Redwood Living, Inc. named a Top Cleveland Workplace for fourth consecutive year

Independence, Ohio, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor for the fourth consecutive year by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

The program aims to offer data to engage employees, showcase standout culture, and attract and maintain top talent at organizations in Cleveland and surrounding communities.



The 2021 list ranks 175 companies, nonprofits, schools and other employers in large, mid-size and small categories. These organizations are assessed solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage.



This year’s focus was on how the region’s top employers supported their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Redwood ranked 12th in the mid-size category.

Redwood’s 400+ employees span seven states, developing and managing the company’s growing portfolio of single-story apartment homes. In Cleveland, Redwood employs approximately 130 employees at the company’s corporate headquarters and owns and operates 25 neighborhoods across the Northeast Ohio region.

“Our remarkable Redwood Ambassadors are our greatest asset, and that became even more clear during the strange year that was 2020,” said David Conwill, CEO at Redwood. “Their ability to deliver more than expected to our residents and each other inspires our organization to work hard every day to continue fostering an exceptional culture. It is an honor to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year, and we thank our employees for truly making Redwood a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio.”



Throughout the pandemic, Redwood has supported its team in a variety of ways, with flexible work arrangements, employee appreciation gifts, and time off for vaccinations and vaccine reactions. With team members now returning to the office, Redwood is grateful for the chance to resume in-person collaboration.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

