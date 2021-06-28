Legendary Hero Senator Mike Gravel Ended Final Career As Chairman and CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc When He Passed Away This Weekend

Thousand Oaks, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBDual Biotechnology Corp's parent company, THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), developer of a unique line of premium CBD based oral health products as well as Dr. Rubin's Anxiety Pills today announced the final departure of CBDG's Chairman and CEO.

Senator Mike Gravel, former CEO of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC: CBDG), who in his own words "brought judgment to the table based upon experience and accomplishment," sadly departed from his family home in California this weekend. "Senator Gravel's wealth of experience with public policies, politics and private business made him the best candidate for CEO, and helped ­­­­­­­­­­­­­CBDG and the entire cannabis sector's efforts to overcome federal criminalization policies," said Company Management. "His stature as a noted politician demanded a response for his added bravery of heading up not one but two Cannabis-related publicly traded companies, the first being Cannabis Sativa, Inc."

Although best known for filibustering the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and contributing to the end to the military draft and Vietnam War, Senator Gravel was an outspoken opponent of Nixon's war on drugs. "Mike continued breaking barriers when joining CBDS' team and later ours," Company Management went on to say. "The stigma of being a cannabis company had not been overcome at that very early time when he first joined CBDS's board and later that of CBDG, and it took great courage. Mike was a resolute advocate of personal freedom and cannabis legalization. Here's looking up to our beloved Mike Gravel and his everlasting memory."

reference: https://mikegravel.com/





About CBDual Biotechnology Corp.



THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.: (OTC: CBDG), through its subsidiary, CBDual Biotechnology Corp., is a pharmaceutical start-up company that focuses on developing products based on cannabidiol (CBD) and/or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The Company's facility is located in Southern California. We provide easy access for patients to participate in clinical trials of new medical cannabis medications, therapies, and products. CBDual Biotechnology Corp is a privately held, U.S. Based Biotechnology company with proprietary technology for enhanced oral delivery of bioactive cannabinoids. This technology promotes overall oral health due to the higher effectiveness of the delivery methodology. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, with its R&D in the U.S. and Israel.

On November 26, 2018, the Company took steps to become the world's first public Company to enter the magic mushroom space, subsequently forming its subsidiary, Medical Mushrooms Ltd.

Recently the Company has begun research on psilocybin for the purpose of conducting clinical trials involving the combination of genetic testing and micro-dosing of psilocybin formulations. We are well-positioned to begin clinical trials involving psilocybin since we have already cleared a path for cannabis-related clinical trials. The purpose of this division is to engage in advanced research of the growing niche of pharmaceutical-grade medicinal mushrooms, including psychedelics. The Company has registered the following domain names:



www.psycomagic.info

www.magicpharmaceuticals.com

www.psycomagic.com



For additional information, visit the Company's website: http://cbdual.com/ and http://cbdual.com/

Follow us on Twitter @THCFarma and @CBDualBiotech.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:



Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge, and operates its primary subsidiary PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: CBDual Biotechnology Corp.

805-978-5609

info@cbdg.com