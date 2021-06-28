LGI Homes Achieves Significant Milestone of 50,000th Home Closing Since Inception

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the closing of the Company’s 50,000th home since its inception in 2003.



“From the beginning, our focus has been on fulfilling our customers’ dreams of homeownership,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “We are pleased to announce that we moved our 50,000th family into an LGI home. This is a monumental occasion, and we could not have achieved this important milestone without the efforts and dedication of our talented employees and preferred partners.”

Since 2003, LGI Homes has grown its operations to 35 markets across 19 states and focuses on constructing quality homes at affordable prices. Driven by a commitment to its customers and its desire to make dreams of homeownership come true, LGI has offered innovative designs filled with modern conveniences to bring joy to customers nationwide.

LGI Homes continues to innovate, while focusing on delivering high-quality homes at affordable prices for first time homebuyers across the nation. One of the Company’s hallmarks is including all upgrades in every home, and in 2019 LGI furthered this commitment through the launch of its CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ interior packages. These packages added even more modern finishes and premium upgrades, such as stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite or quartz countertops, undermount sinks, and Moen® fixtures to every LGI home. Today, LGI continues to focus on the expectations of its customers by providing energy-efficient features, such as WaterSense plumbing fixtures, double-pane Low-E windows, ENERGY STAR appliances, LED lighting, and integrated technology offerings such as a programmable thermostat, USB compatible outlet in the kitchen, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers in each home.

Lipar continued, “Our Company continues to deliver on its promises of exceptional customer service and superior quality. We have streamlined our construction process to meet the needs of our target customer segment, keeping convenience, comfort and affordability at the forefront of our product offerings. Further, our simplified buying process enables our customers to achieve their dreams of homeownership with ease. This commitment to our customers, coupled with an intense focus on operational efficiency, has fueled LGI’s rapid growth and enabled our Company to consistently deliver industry-leading financial performance. We are proud of our accomplishments as an organization and this latest milestone is one of many successes we will celebrate along our path to becoming a top 5 homebuilder.”

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

