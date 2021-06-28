Tahi Manuka Honey Named Best Luxury Honey in the World

PALM BEACH, FL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards has honored Tahi Honey as the Best Luxury Honey in the world.

“We are honored that a prestigious organization, such as Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which seeks to celebrate the best luxury goods and services in the world, has chosen Tahi as the Best Luxury Manuka Honey in the world,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand.

The expert judges praised Tahi’s Manuka Honey UMF+ Collection for its “biodiversity-positive production processes and the company’s determined focus on sustainability, as well as its unique taste and texture profile -- rich and golden, smooth and creamy, sweet yet mild.”

“At Tahi, we are passionate about our honey, bees, and the land on which it is produced," Craig says. “In addition to making the world’s best luxury Manuka honey, we took a run-down cattle farm and restored it to its natural beauty and made it a nature sanctuary.”

Craig explains that Tahi Honey comes with a Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) rating, which is a scientifically developed scale for rating Manuka honey's potency.

The UMF rating puts consumers at ease the Manuka honey they are buying is 100 percent pure. Manuka honey comes from bees that pollinate the native Manuka bush in New Zealand.

The difference between Manuka honey and other varieties is its high methylglyoxal concentration, which is Manuka honey's major antibacterial component. Manuka honey contains high nutritional content and low-fat content. It has been used in traditional healing remedies in many cultures for centuries.

As well as producing honey, Tahi is an award-winning, sustainability-led and ecologically-conscious nature sanctuary and eco-retreat based in Northland, New Zealand. 100% of the profits from every jar of Tahi honey goes directly towards Tahi’s community, culture and conservation projects.

Tahi honey varieties, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, 400gm, which has a sweet, smooth and mildly tangy taste.

Tahi Manuka lozenges, which has a delicious soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges are 100 percent pure with no added water, sugar, or anything artificial.

Tahi UMF 5+ 250gm Manuka honey, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, containing all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi Beelicious Honey (Bee) 250gm/400gm, which has a tasty blend that kids will love.

“Being named the “Best Luxury Manuka Honey” is an honor for Tahi’s staff, who believe in our mission to create the best honey in the world and take care of the land we live on,” Craig adds.

For more information about Tahi, visit OneLavi.com.

* Oxford University study, August 2020: honey beats antibiotics and other over-the-counter medications for relieving coughs, sore throats and colds.

Attachment