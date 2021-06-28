Associa Mid-Atlantic Hosts Board Success Webinars

Mt. Laurel, NJ, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic recently hosted two virtual board success webinars for its New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania clients.

More than 100 registered attendees participated in the online training sessions, which were offered free of charge to current and prospective board clients and community leaders. The webinars were led by Associa Mid-Atlantic community directors Greg Stergin, CMCA®, and Jennifer Johnson, CMCA®, who discussed association basics, including governance, role responsibilities, and best practices. The webinars provided participant board members with vital association information to help them better understand their positions and guide them to success. These webinars were a part of a quarterly board success series.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic knows that community leaders and board members need to be properly equipped with the correct information to lead their communities with confidence,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “To demonstrate our longstanding commitment to board education, we are offering free training webinars on a quarterly basis to discuss best practices and keys to success. We encourage all current and potential board members to attend.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa