New to The Street TV Broadcast a 6-Part TV Series On Kylin Network, a Crypto Company, 1st Airing Sunday, July 4, 2021

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street/ Newsmax business TV show announces that its 1st of 6 televised interviews on Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) airs this Sunday, July 4, 2021 on its national syndicate TV line-up on Newsmax TV .



Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead / Co-Founder at Kylin Network. Talking together about the fundamental on-goings at Kylin, the New to The Street TV viewers, over the 6 interviews, will become very familiar with this Crypto Company. Mr. Dewdney talks about $KYL’s token as the source of its decentralized data network.

Mr. Dewdney states, “I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at ‘New to The Street’, while they begin to market our Company via their national media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. Kylin Network’s business strategy utilizes unique analytical tools , decentralized data protocols and data exchange / pricing, and I look forward to explain our architecture of the $KYL token to the TV audiences. $KYL welcomes the opportunity in working with New to The Street and their extensive media teams, as we share our exciting fundamental on-goings at Kylin Network.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “We anticipate that the interviews about Kylin Network (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) throughout the 6-part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their profound and successful Crypto Company. Their extensive experiences and understandings of the ever growing and diversified blockchain utilizations will provide our audiences valuable knowledge about $KYL. I am excited to have Kylin Network on our syndicated TV series.”

Tune-in this Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 10-11 AM ET, for the first interview on New to The Street / Newsmax with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead / Co-Founder at Kylin Network and with TV host Jane King on Newsmax TV . A subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network on July 5, 2021 at 10:30 PT; date and time on Bloomberg TV and other syndicated network interviews “To Be Announced.”

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

