Chambers and Partners Ranks Kane Russell Coleman Logan in 2021 Chambers USA and Chambers Global Guide of Top Law Firms

Dallas, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based law firm Kane Russell Coleman Logan has been recognized in the prestigious Chambers USA guide to top law firms for the 12th consecutive year. The London-based guide highlights the nation’s top law firms and attorneys. This year, Chambers recognizes two practice groups and four individual attorneys from the firm, with Dennis P. Duffy receiving both Texas and global recognition for his Labor and Employment practice.

The firm’s Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice was ranked for 2021, with the guide noting the firm’s strong creditors’ committee practice across the USA as well as the group’s particular strength in pre-bankruptcy and out-of-court workouts. The guide also reports client say praise the firm for being “extremely responsive and results-oriented."

Joseph Coleman was honored with an individual ranking in Bankruptcy/Restructuring for the 12th consecutive year. The guide notes Coleman “is an expert in his area of practice and has strong business acumen." He is one a founding director of the firm and chairs the Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Creditors’ Rights Section.

The firm’s Real Estate practice group has also been recognized by Chambers for 2021 for its proven track record in the representation of developers and investors in a broad range of real estate transactions in various sectors including multifamily, retail and hospitality. Chambers also notes the “outstanding” practice group’s strength in handling complex local acquisitions and developments for joint venture clients.

Raymond Kane is ranked for his Real Estate practice for the 12th consecutive year. A founding director of the firm, Kane handles an array of commercial real estate matters for landlords and tenants in retail, office and industrial development and leasing transactions. A client says, “He has the technical knowledge and skills, but also the personality and ability to make deals happen.”

Two additional lawyers from KRCL have been individually ranked by Chambers & Partners, Dennis Duffy and James Prappas.

Dennis Duffy is ranked for both his Texas and global Labor & Employment practices. He is a highly regarded litigator experienced in a broad range of employment disputes, including discrimination and retaliation claims, and he frequently assists clients with internal investigations. Clients praise Dennis for his “encyclopedic” knowledge of labor and employment law.

James Prappas is ranked in Immigration law. James is a board-certified immigration specialist with more than 30 years’ experience representing businesses, families, and individuals in employment-based immigration, family-based immigration and naturalization matters. Chambers also notes his experience with clients from the energy sector.

“When a prestigious organization such as Chambers continues to recognize KRCL year after year, we know we are achieving our goals to meet our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations. We have developed a strong talent base to build upon the firm’s legacy into the future and this recognition reflects that,” said Karen Cox, Managing Director and Chair of the Board.

The results published by Chambers and Partners are reliant on the thorough research conducted by over 200 researchers. In addition to the recent work of attorneys and law firms, in-depth interviews with clients and other attorneys are also used to measure the technical legal ability, client service, effectiveness, and experience of each firm. For 2021, KRCL received a Band 4 ranking in Texas Bankruptcy/Restructuring, and a Band 3 ranking in Real Estate. Joe Coleman received a Band 2 ranking in Texas Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Ray Kane received a Band 2 Ranking in Texas Real Estate, James Prappas received a Band 3 ranking in Texas Immigration, and Dennis Duffy received a Band 2 ranking in Texas Labor & Employment and a Band 2 ranking in global Labor and Employment.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, the firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

