Entertainment Entrepreneur Tiffany Gaines Makes it to the 2021 Forbes Next 1000 List

Entertainment entrepreneur Tiffany Gaines has been recognized as an honoree on the Forbes Next 1000 List. The prestigious list released each year showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country that are all with under $10 million in revenue or funding.

Gaines is the owner of SS Global Entertainment, a Los Angeles county-based online distribution network and company solely founded by CEO, Tiffany Gaines. It has been leaving an imprint in the music scene for nearly 20 years.

While responding to the news, Gaines reminisced her first days of starting the company and attributed the achievement to hard work.

“I knew I wanted to be in the spotlight, but I wasn’t sure how I could turn that love for entertaining into something successful for not only myself but those close to me. After doing a number of things, I started Blasia’s Entertainment in 2001and went on to secure over 2,000 clients ranging from models, DJs, MCs, music producers, and musicians and soon began offering opportunities for her clients quite frequently on an annual basis. In 2006, we changed the name to SS Global Entertainment to look professional”.

Gaines was also recognized as the first African American, female CEO to own a company solely without any initial acquisitions or financial investment as mentioned in Yahoo News and Forbes. As of today, her company has contracted with over 4,000 musicians, producers, and over 50 record labels.

For the upcoming musicians, Gaines emphasized on the need for education to create a clear career path.

“The music industry, as a whole, needs more education being taught from a blueprint that helps musicians and independent entrepreneurs progress within their careers. Because there isn’t really a standard company that everyone goes to, in hopes of gaining not only education behind the music business but provides opportunities for growth as well, I saw a lane wide open for me and I took over it,” she smiles.

While the COVID-19 pandemic came with challenges, Gaines says her company has not been affected in anyway. In fact, it has risen not only in earnings but also its publicity. After observing the challenges of the pandemic such as the massive job losses, she decided to lower the prices and expand opportunities by collaborating with many companies and individuals. Through this, the company has offered many the opportunity of staying afloat by reselling its services.

Gaines continues to share ambition, purpose, and creativity with her clients for those connected to her by contract as well as others looking from the outside in, and regardless of the challenges set before her as a result from Covid-19, has still managed to put on her superwoman cape and created new revenue streams, partnerships and a business model that seems to be working well. She now sits as the Vice President of a media company, Hush Media Networks, COO of Amada Records, and a board member for the Southern California Women’s Chamber of Commerce.





About SS Global Entertainment

Shared Success Global (“SSG”) Entertainment holds over 30 years of servicing and experience combined through its Global Network of Entrepreneurs and Partners which include some of the most elite industry professionals of the Entertainment and Entrepreneurial Industries. Founder and Entertainment Executive, Tiffany Gaines, used her vision to construct alternatives and formulas for entrepreneurs in search of a way to increase potential growth in all areas of their professional career. This is made possible through proficient and strategic solutions offered as transformative resources focusing on creating innovative and groundbreaking results. SS Global Entertainment serves the purpose of developing perspective, creativity, vigor and enthusiasm as well as imagination in any field or industry.

