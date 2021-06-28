ATHIRA PHARMA INVESTOR ALERT: Have You Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Investing In Athira Pharma? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Class action lawsuits have been filed in United States District Court on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Athira (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted in September 2020; and/or (b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the lawsuits, the IPO documents contained and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the research conducted by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Leen Kawas (“Kawas”), was tainted by Kawas’ scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; (2) this purported research was foundational to Athira’s efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer’s; (3) as a result, Athira’s intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s was based on invalid research; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Athira defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

