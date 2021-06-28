The Poly Aluminum Chloride Market projected to surpass $1.9 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2020 and is slated to exceed $1.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Increasing production of wastewater from industries and cities is certain to create lucrative opportunities for water treatment chemicals such as PAC. In recent times, when polluted water from cities is heavily damaging the environment, good quality water or wastewater treatment is essential to social & economic development, human health, and the ecosystem. According to the latest study by United Nations University and Utrecht University, about 48% of wastewater is discharged untreated into the ecosystem creating health and climate-related hazards.

Urbanization is further contributing to the increasing volume of wastewater. As per the American Association for the Advancement of Science, global wastewater production has reached 359 billion cubic meters each year. High-income countries substantially contribute to wastewater generation. For instance, around 16% of the global population in high-income countries is responsible for the production of 41% of global wastewater. These trends are certain to fuel the consumption of water treatment chemicals, such as poly aluminum chloride, during the forecast years.

Solid form will witness 7.5% CAGR in poly aluminum chloride market by 2027. Solid poly aluminum chloride is obtained after drying the liquid PAC variant at 105 C. These variants are more expensive and have limited grades as compared to their liquid counterparts.

On the basis of basicity, poly aluminum chloride market is classified into low basicity, medium basicity and high basicity. The lowest basicity of commercially available poly aluminum chloride is 10% and at the top scale, the highest stable basicity available is 83%. The products belonging to low basicity range are widely accepted in water treatment industry owing to their excellent performance and lower cost.

In 2020, textile applications generated over USD 35 million in poly aluminum chloride market Typical textile waste has very high moisture content, which may be useful for extracting water for reuse. Thereby, the coagulant efficiency of poly aluminum chloride for treating the textile dyeing effluents makes it suitable for textile applications across the industry.

Europe will witness around 7% CAGR across municipal and industrial discharge treatment plants, owing to the stringent regulations by the government and environmental agencies like the EU-REACH. Further, increasing awareness among the end-users and lack of availability of freshwater resources are other growth enabling factors in the regional poly aluminum chloride market. Europe has a comparatively slow progress rate as a result of its dominant market size and slow economic activity when compared to the other regions.

Key strategies implemented by poly aluminum chloride industry players to strengthen their competitive advantage in the market include joint ventures, mergers, partnerships, and product innovation. Major players comprise Kemira Oyj, Grasim, Central Glass Co., Ltd., USALCO, GACL, Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co. Ltd, De Dietrich Process Systems, Lvyuan Chem., and Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd.

