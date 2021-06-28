Air Transport World Names Korean Air 2021 Airline of the Year

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport World (ATW), the leading media brand serving the information needs of the global airline and commercial air transport communities, today announced that Korean Air is the 2021 ATW Airline of the Year.



The Award will be presented to Korean Air as the top honor among the 47th annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards at a prestigious, in-person gala dinner on October 5th in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seoul-based Korean Air, a SkyTeam global alliance founding airline, was selected by an independent board of ATW and Aviation Week Network editors and analysts. In making their decision, they cited the company’s excellent leadership, its ability to remain operationally profitable every quarter in 2020 through the industry’s worst-ever crisis, a strong commitment to health safety, the environment and community support endeavors, customer service excellence that earned Korean a Skytrax 5 Star rating in 2020, and a remarkable relationship with employees that allowed the company to avoid any involuntary furloughs last year. Korean Air is also embarked on a transformational strategic deal to incorporate Asiana and create a larger, more global flagship carrier.

Korean Air Chairman and CEO Walter Cho said, "We are so honored to receive ATW’s prestigious Airline of the Year award. This award is a tribute to our employees for their dedication, sacrifices and loyalty, especially during the tumultuous past year. I’m so grateful and proud of our team. We’ve come a long way and are committed to being a smart, resilient, and sustainable respected leader in the global aviation industry. We will continue to deliver excellence in flight as we connect the global community. We thank ATW for this award as well as for its continued industry leadership."

ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker said, “Korean Air and its team of dedicated employees have truly demonstrated excellence across the board. We are delighted for them and offer sincere congratulations.”

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognize excellence across a broad range of airline operations and are widely considered as the most coveted in the air transport industry. Other ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award winners were announced earlier in June and include JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, Qatar Airways Cargo, Viva Aerobus, Incheon International Airport and former IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

The 47th ATW Awards, sponsored by CFM and Pratt & Whitney, will be presented at a gala dinner on October 5th, 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET at the Revere Hotel Boston Common .

For more information about the Awards, attending the Award ceremony and sponsorship opportunities visit awards.atwonline.com or contact Beth Wagner at +1 212-600-3743.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+1 860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com