Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Confirms June 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund (TSX: UTE.UN) (“UTE”) announced today that the exact amount of the special capital gains distribution announced on June 1, 2021 will be $1.37 per unit, payable on or before June 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 15, 2021. The distribution is payable in units of the Fund and units issued pursuant to the special distribution will immediately be consolidated such that the number of units issued and outstanding will not change. The adjusted cost base of units to unitholders will increase by the amount of the unit distribution.



For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call our investor relations line at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

