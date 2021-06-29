NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable Expanded 5G Use Cases in India

Jio Platforms leveraged NXP Layerscape Processors to build new 5G NR O-RAN small cells

Collaboration aims to offer state of the art radio products that are 3GPP and O-RAN compliant

Solution delivers performance for broadband access, Industry 4.0 and other applications.



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) a subsidiary of RIL [NSE: RELIANCE], today announced a collaboration to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution that incorporates NXP’s Layerscape® family of multicore processors. The combined solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access as well as Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, including tele-medicine, tele-education, augmented/virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring and more.

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) is a leading technology company that delivers innovative 4G and 5G solutions and is the holding company of Jio, the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world. The company consistently leverages innovative technology solutions to serve its vast customer base and is moving rapidly to address 5G opportunities in India.

JPL has leveraged the high performance and flexibility of NXP’s Layerscape processors in its new 5G NR solutions. The combination enables a powerful offering that has successfully tested at 100 MHz channel bandwidth in 3.5 GHz spectrum with peak data rates of 1 Gbps+. This translates to increased performance for a wide range of segments, enabling innovative applications in smart cities, smart homes, health and education, and significantly enhanced user experience in data download rates for all mobile users. As a result, JPL’s 5G NR radio solutions are well suited for next generation RAN networks, providing increased indoor and outdoor performance and enabling a wide range of 5G use cases.

“The NXP processor platform is an important component of Jio’s 5G journey. 5G New Radio solutions require flexibility in terms of the platform features, efficiency and rich tooling, which NXP brings to the table. Along with NXP, Jio Platforms has developed state-of-the art radio products, which are compliant to the 3GPP as well as to the O-RAN standards. We have a history of close collaboration with NXP, and we look forward to strengthening it further,” said Mr. Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio Platforms.

NXP’s Layerscape® family of multicore processors provides high levels of integration and deliver strong performance leveraging the combination of Arm 64-bit cores, networking and security offload engines with wide high-speed SerDes interfaces for highly integrated system implementation. Hardware networking offload include switching, timing, parsing and Quality of Service (QoS), providing offload for eCPRI C/U- and S-Plane offload including virtualized and containerized L1/L2 applications. The overall system delivers efficient, scalable performance via software programmable implementation.

“The collaboration with Jio to develop, test and deploy 5G solutions underscores the power of our Layerscape products and the growing ability of NXP’s antenna-to-processor portfolio to accelerate new 5G deployments,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice president and general manager, Network Edge at NXP Semiconductors. “Jio and NXP are both focused on technical and innovation leadership, and this combined systems integration demonstrates our shared vision to deliver efficient 5G NR solutions to the India market.”

NXP’s 5G Access Edge Portfolio

From antenna-to-processor, NXP offers a robust portfolio of technologies for accelerating 5G deployments that delivers best-of-class performance and security for infrastructure, industrial, and automotive applications. This includes the company’s Airfast family of RF power solutions and its Layerscape family of multicore processors for wireless data links, fixed wireless access, and small cell devices. To learn more, visit nxp.com/5G.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, the NXP logo and EdgeLock are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2021 NXP B.V.

About Jio Platforms Ltd.

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) is an Indian Technology Company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, headquartered in Mumbai. Jio Platforms Limited is a product company focusing on innovation in the areas of 4G and 5G networks as well as Cloud and Edge solutions. Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) and the Jio logo are trademarks of Jio. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2021 Jio Platforms Ltd. For more information please visit https://www.jio.com





