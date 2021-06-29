Smartify Media Joins Digital Locations’ Growing Network of 5G-ready Sites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Smartify Media to add its locations to the Digital Locations small cell database.



Smartify Media turns any storefront or physical location into a (MXP) Media Experience Platform for property owners which creates recurring revenue and media value from programmatic and local media channels. This strategic agreement between the companies will allow Smartify Media to now offer incremental revenue increases to property owners by facilitating the activation of 5G on their properties.

“We are excited about the possibilities that can be achieved through our new partnership with Digital Locations, as the inherent value of physical real estate continues to expand into media and cellular technologies,” said Joe Kunigonis, CEO of Smartify Media. “Smartify Media is well positioned to offer our retail and real estate client’s additional value in a combined digital media & 5G option.”

“This strategic relationship between Smartify Media and Digital Locations is representative of how we have moved aggressively to become the leading 5G site aggregator and marketplace in the industry,” said Bill Beifuss, the Company’s President. “The ability to tap into digital out of home advertising with partners such as Smartify Media is a unique approach to adding potential 5G small cell sites to our marketplace. This approach isn’t currently being targeted in our industry. Our marketplace technology was the first of its kind in the industry, and we believe that these types of strategic relationships will add more value to both property owners and carriers”.

Mr. Beifuss concluded, “As we strengthen our position as the leader in the 5G site aggregation industry, it will be relationships with companies like Smartify Media that will add significant scale to our model and make Digital Locations the go-to source for carrier 5G site selection.”

Digital Locations recently announced the issuance of its patent that covers a system and method for identifying wireless communications assets through our web-based software. This includes the ability for users to define geographical search areas on a map and to display wireless communications assets within pre-defined geographic areas. Among other claims, the patent also covers the method whereby physical distance from potential wireless communications assets to potential fiber backhauls are displayed.

About Smartify Media, Inc.

Smartify Media, Inc., is a national DOOH and In-Retail digital advertising platform focused on location based-data and the customer experience. We are a group of technology and advertising industry leaders who understand how to elevate valuable retail spaces with technology and data and maximize programmatic enabled advertising campaigns for our partners. Our mission is to allow anyone to quickly understand the inherent media value of their physical space and to easily convert this value into a profitable and recurring revenue and data opportunity from digital media channels.

To learn more about Smartify Media please visit www.smartifymedia.com

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. We currently have rights to more than 110,000 pre-qualified wireless cell sites that can be developed to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Using our patented software system, network operators such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Sprint can easily contract with site owners all over the U.S, to quickly build out their wireless networks. Our goal is to continue to acquire the rights to more sites and become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

