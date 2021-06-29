Apromore and HeartCore Announce Exclusive Agreement to Distribute Process Mining Tools in Japan

MELBOURNE, Australia and TOKYO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apromore, the leading developer of open-source process mining technology, today announced an exclusive reseller agreement for the Japanese market with HeartCore, a reseller focused on helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation. The agreement recognizes HeartCore as the sole distributor of a new Japanese version of Apromore Enterprise Edition process mining tool.



Apromore’s leading-edge process mining capabilities and ease of use help businesses to look at critical business operations in systems such as SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Dynamics in an unbiased and transparent manner. Based on advanced research from leading universities, Apromore enables operations and process improvement analysts to identify bottlenecks, perform what-if scenarios and unearth risks from non-conformance.

Sumitaka Kanno, the CEO of HeartCore said, “Japanese enterprises focused on leadership and performance are undertaking digitization initiatives and want tools and data to automate, digitize and transform business processes. Apromore process mining has the advanced capabilities and flexibility to help businesses meet or maintain the efficiency and resilience required in our current environment.”

Amid a shortage of skills and constrained budgets, enterprises in Japan are looking for efficient and effective ways to accelerate digital transformation by first optimizing, then automating processes. Process mining accelerates the time-to-value by speeding process discovery, improving accuracy and reducing the risk of changes. Apromore’s focus on democratizing process mining means that more users can access tools and data to effect positive change.

Prof. Marlon Dumas, partnerships manager and Co-Founder of Apromore, said, “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with HeartCore to unlock business value in Japanese organizations via process mining. Apromore and HeartCore share a common commitment to make process mining an integral part of the operations management practices of as many Japanese organizations as possible. The combination of process mining with Japanese operations management methods provides a powerful platform to drive business benefits from digital transformation efforts.”

Apromore Enterprise Edition was recently recognized as a Star Performer among the Major Contenders in the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. A link to download the report can be found here. The company has rapidly accelerated its market position in EMEA and the Americas and is expanding relationships in Asia Pacific.

More information about Apromore Enterprise Edition can be found at this link https://apromore.org/product

About HeartCore

HeartCore, founded in 2009, is a reseller of mission-critical solutions like RPA tools and DBMS. HeartCore is driving development and digital transformation solutions in many leading Japanese companies. HeartCore serves globally recognized customers such as Japan Airlines, Ricoh, Yokohama and Brother. For more information, please visit www.heartcore.co.jp

About Apromore

By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open source, community edition as well as an enterprise-grade processing mining solution. For more information and access to the open-source version, please visit www.apromore.com

