Global $150+ Billion Organic Farming (Pure & Integrated) Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic farming market.

The global organic farming market is expected to grow from $95.38 billion in 2020 to $103.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.



Major players in the organic farming market are Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V, Nalco Holding Company , Bayer AG.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $151.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The organic farming market is associated with the sales of produces by farms that produce them in organic ways. The organic farming is an alternative form of farming for crops and livestock's produce which doesn't use pesticides, artificial fertilizers, genetically modified organisms and antibiotics to increase the production. This has many benefits to the environment and the individuals using these yields.



Environmental gain from organic farming is expected to drive the organic farming market. Organic farming is highly beneficial to the environment as it does not use any chemical fertilizers or pesticides that cause soil and groundwater contamination. Also, the usage of non-renewable resources that are needed for the development of such artificial fertilizers is less. Organic farming preserves biodiversity of the soil.

According to the Organic Trade Association 2019 report, if every U.S. farmer switched to organic farming, annually nearly 500 million pounds of residual and toxic pesticides can removed from getting into the atmosphere. The use of organic products also have a beneficial impact on the health of organic growers, assistants, their families and customers, as they are less exposed to harmful chemicals. Therefore environmental benefits of organic farming coupled with health benefits of organic products is increasing the demand for organic food (food produced through the process of organic farming) which in turn is driving the market for Organic farming.



The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming. Due to health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, the governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products.

For instance, the government of India is promoting organic farming under its two dedicated schemes - Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). Other schemes for promotions of organic farming include Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Network Project for Organic Farming. The launch of similar schemes worldwide is likely to provide ample avenues for organic vegetable farming market's growth in the near future.



The organic farming market covered in this report is segmented by farming type into pure organic farming; integrated organic farming and by method into crop diversity; soil management; weed management; controlling other organisms.



Less productivity of organic food is expected to hinder the organic farming market. According to a study by USDA, the yield of organic farming is significantly less compared to the conventional farming. So, the latter is preferred to organic farming to ensure food security because organic farming is expected to cause a scarcity due to lower yield. It doesn't meet the needs of rising population and thereby doesn't meet the definition of food security by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The less productivity of organic farming therefore is expected to hinder the market of organic farming.



In December 2019 Young living essentials a North American based essential oil company who is a world leader has initiated a new partnership with Golden Einkorn Farm. By this partnership Golden Einkorn Farm supplies its ancient einkorn grain to young essentials and also supports its movement towards sustainability thereby being environmentally responsible. Golden Einkorn Farm is 600 acre France based family farm which produces einkorn grain and uses rainwater for irrigation, organic matter as manure instead of artificial fertilizers, uses solar energy and other sustainable methods with an aim of zero wastage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Farming Market Characteristics



3. Organic Farming Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Farming



5. Organic Farming Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Organic Farming Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Organic Farming Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Organic Farming Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Farming Market, Segmentation By Farming Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pure Organic Farming

Integrated Organic Farming

6.2. Global Organic Farming Market, Segmentation By Method, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Crop Diversity

Soil management

Weed Management

Controlling Other Organisms

6.3. Global Organic Farming Market, Segmentation By Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Others

7. Organic Farming Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Farming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Farming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Solvay SA

AkzoNobel N.V

Nalco Holding Company

Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94mmhi