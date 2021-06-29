Demineralized Bone Matrix Market to Hit USD 838.9 Million by 2028, with 4.3% CAGR; Advancements in Bone Repairing Procedures to Positively Impact the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market is projected to reach USD 838.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. As per the report, titled “Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, 2021-2028”, by Fortune Business Insights™, the value of the market was estimated to be USD 594.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to touch USD 624.2 million in 2021.

Proven Advantages of DBM to Foster Market Growth

Bone reconstruction procedures pose enormous challenges to surgeons due to the dense nature of human bones and the possibility of complications arising as a result of non-acceptance of donor cells by the patient’s body. Demineralized bone matrix solutions have emerged as a promising redress to these challenges, as these products are allografts formed by using acidic solutions to remove mineral components while leaving the natural bone proteins intact.

While the traditional allogeneic bone grafting procedure is highly likely to result in rejection and infection, DBM is not limited by the graft amount as the natural content in the matrix is abundant, making it more probable for acceptance by the patient’s immune system. Further, DBM-based bone repairing solutions can also reduce the risk of complications of graft harvest from the donor site, as well as shorten the surgery and recovery time. These distinct benefits of DBM over conventional bone reconstruction treatments will ensure an enduring growth of the market.





Highlights of the Report

This research report contains a detailed analysis of the factors driving the growth of the market, along with a microscopic evaluation of the different market segments. In addition, the report also incorporates a comprehensive study of the regional prospects and competitive milieu of the market and offers a careful examination of the various challenges facing the market.

COVID-19 Impact

With healthcare facilities around the globe dedicating their resources towards treating coronavirus patients, non-essential procedures, such as bone reconstruction and implants, have either been delayed or canceled. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has created major hurdles for the demineralized bone matrix market growth as lockdowns and social distancing measures have triggered unparalleled disruptions in medical supply chains, leading to reduced production of bone grafts. As a consequence, market growth declined by -7.2% in 2020.





Industry Developments

November 2020: Stryker successfully completed the takeover of Wright Medical Group, a medical device entity specializing in biologics and extremities. This acquisition will expand Stryker’s portfolio of orthopedic solutions.

Segmentation

Based on product type, the market segments include gel, putty, and others. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into dental, craniomaxillofacial, spinal fusion, long bone procedures, joint reconstruction, and other applications. In terms of end-user, the market has been trifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Growing Prevalence of Osteoporosis Worldwide to Favor the Market

Osteoporosis is a debilitating bone disorder that occurs when the body is unable to make the required amount of bone or loses too much bone, leading to the weakening of bones and making the person vulnerable to serious bone damage or breakage. Worldwide, the prevalence of osteoporosis is rising, which has necessitated the development of novel bone repairing and reconstruction solutions. For example, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, over half of all global osteoporotic hip fractures will occur in Asia by 2050. In the US, the Office of the Surgeon General estimates that 10 million Americans aged 50 and above suffer from osteoporosis. Demineralized bone matrix products can prove instrumental in curing and managing, even preventing, bone-related complications arising in osteoporotic patients. These matrices, with their organic collagen content, are known to facilitate osteoinductive activities in the affected area, thus emerging as a useful solution for people afflicted by osteoporosis.





North America Hit USD 301.3 Million in 2020, reports Fortune Business Insights

Reaching a value of USD 301.3 million in 2020, North America is expected to dominate the demineralized bone matrix market share during the forecast period, primarily owing to the robust presence of leading medical device companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Stryker. In addition, improving awareness about next-generation bone grafting procedures in the US and Canada will also contribute to the regional market growth.

The market in Europe is set to make substantial gains over the forthcoming years on account of the increasing healthcare expenditure across the continent, as well as rising investments for revamping the medical infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, the adoption of demineralized bone matrix solutions is being stoked by the growing operations of global medical device conglomerates, such as Medtronic, in India and China.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Exactech, Inc. (Florida, United States)

HansBioMed (Seoul, South Korea)

Xtant Medical (Montana, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (New Jersey, United States)

Arthrex GmbH (Florida, United States)

RTI Surgical (Illinois, United States)

SeaSpine (California, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland)





