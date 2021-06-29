Non-woven Adhesives Market Size Worth $ 4225 Million by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-woven Adhesives Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Non-Woven Adhesives Market Information by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market could capture valuation of USD 4225 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Market Scope:

Non-woven adhesives have widespread use in a number of disposable hygiene items. These are thermoplastic adhesives that contain plasticizers, base polymer, diluents, antioxidants, tackifiers and additives. Their demand has been escalating across various end-use industries owing to their benefits including easy usage, optimum performance, safety, and high elasticity. Some common applications are baby care, adult care, and feminine hygiene.

Non-woven adhesives come in different forms and types like ethylene vinyl acetate, styrenic block copolymers and amorphous poly-alpha olefins. Some other types are polyamide, polyurethane, and polyester. The lack of odor, high cohesion strength, softness and excellent processibility are some of the properties that foster their industrial applications.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Top Drivers:

High performance, advanced non-woven adhesives are witnessing significant demand worldwide, thanks to the surging use of disposable hygiene products like training pants, feminine sanitary products, and baby diapers. Non-woven adhesives form a substantial portion of the hygiene products sector. A prevalent trend is the frequent product innovations and new launches in the market. Products with properties like high absorption rate, thinner cores, comfortable fit and less waste are widely preferred by consumers. Non-woven adhesives, therefore, find extensive use as these meet all these criteria.

Advances in medical procedures and the evolving health care practices have also boosted the demand for non-woven adhesives. Burgeoning aging population across the globe has led to a surge in non-woven adhesives’ inclusion in different adult care products like adult diapers. With the rising awareness among people pertaining to the use of hygienic and safe products, it is safe to assume that the non-woven adhesives market should note better growth in the next few years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6436

Market Restraints:

The non-woven adhesive industry faces challenges in the form of strict regulatory authorities in Europe as well as North America. Regulators including European Union (EU), the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), Globally Harmonized System (GHS), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) implement rigid rules with regard to the use of adhesives in several non-woven applications. This can be a huge restraint for the global market in the following years.

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Competitive Landscape:

Some of the top contenders in the non-woven adhesives market are

H.B. Fuller Company (US)

Lohmann-Koester GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Beardow Adams (UK)

ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Palmetto Adhesives (US)

Moresco Corporation (Japan)

Bostik (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

tesa SE (Germany)

Savare Specialty Adhesives (Italy)The market has a number of start-ups that offer innovative non-woven adhesives, while new players are constantly entering the industry. The global market offers a high revenue scope as well as opportunities to small scale manufacturers to come up with advanced and cost-effective items. On the other hand, most of the established companies are involved in acquisitions, mergers, agreements and more to further enhance their profit margins.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Non-Woven Adhesives: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/non-woven-adhesive-market-6436

COVID 19 Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 has been debilitating on the non-woven adhesives market, given the lockdown as well as the decline in consumer demand. Apart from delays brought on by travel restrictions and workforce shortages, COVID-19 has also affected the supply of chief raw materials for non-woven adhesives. However, the global market benefits from the prevailing practise of stay-at-home, which has given way to DIY residential projects. With people stuck at home post-pandemic, home remodelling projects have been trending.

Another winning aspect has been the growing applications of non-woven adhesives in medical devices, and health, wellness, and safety products including virucides and antimicrobials. Manufacturers are bolstering their production capacity to accommodate the accelerated demand among healthcare providers, in view of the rising infection rates.

Market Segmentation

The non-woven adhesive industry has been segregated with respect to type, application, and end-use industry.

Different types of non-woven adhesives are amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO), styrenic block copolymers (SBC), polyolefin, ethylene vinyl acetate, and others.

Top applications of non-woven adhesives are construction materials, feminine hygiene products, baby care products, automotive liners and covers, adult incontinence products, and others.

End-use industry-wise, the key segments are construction, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6436

Non-Woven Adhesive Market Regional Insights

In 2017, Asia Pacific took the lead in the non-woven adhesive industry and is also on track to procure the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. The large-scale budget allocated for the healthcare sector in the Indian Union Budget of 2018 has created favorable avenues for the non-woven adhesives market. India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China are the highest gainers in the APAC market for non-woven adhesives. Fast-paced industrialization as well as urbanization in the region owing to the economic surge and exploding populations has raised the use of non-woven adhesives in the construction industry.

North America is the second most profitable market for non-woven adhesives, in view of the emerging single-use trend in the healthcare sector. The demand for non-woven adhesives is considerably high in the United States, given the adoption of strict hygienic practices.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6436

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.