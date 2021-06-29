Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with a CAGR of 17.5%, Modern Trends, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market 2021-2026:

The report on the "Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market" covers the current status of the market including Smart Fabrics and Textiles market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Smart Fabrics and Textiles market.



In 2019, the global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market size was USD 2518.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 7881.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2026.

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. Smart Fabrics and Textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 31% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.



Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 31% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 34% in civil areas, and 18% in healthcare areas in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Fabrics and Textiles market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Smart Fabrics and Textiles industry.

The major players in the market include:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DowDuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

What was the size of the emerging Smart Fabrics and Textiles market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Smart Fabrics and Textiles market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

What are the Smart Fabrics and Textiles market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Industry?

Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



